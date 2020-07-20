All apartments in Longwood
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:05 PM

1500 Pelican Street

1500 Pelican Street · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Pelican Street, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Pelican Street have any available units?
1500 Pelican Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
Is 1500 Pelican Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Pelican Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Pelican Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Pelican Street is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Pelican Street offer parking?
No, 1500 Pelican Street does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Pelican Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Pelican Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Pelican Street have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Pelican Street has a pool.
Does 1500 Pelican Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 Pelican Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Pelican Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Pelican Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Pelican Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Pelican Street does not have units with air conditioning.
