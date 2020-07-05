Sign Up
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM
122 Bearss Circle
122 Bearss Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
122 Bearss Circle, Longwood, FL 32750
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Alton Road - Property Id: 274084
3 bed 2 bath with pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274084
Property Id 274084
(RLNE5757964)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 122 Bearss Circle have any available units?
122 Bearss Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Longwood, FL
.
What amenities does 122 Bearss Circle have?
Some of 122 Bearss Circle's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 122 Bearss Circle currently offering any rent specials?
122 Bearss Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Bearss Circle pet-friendly?
No, 122 Bearss Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Longwood
.
Does 122 Bearss Circle offer parking?
No, 122 Bearss Circle does not offer parking.
Does 122 Bearss Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Bearss Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Bearss Circle have a pool?
Yes, 122 Bearss Circle has a pool.
Does 122 Bearss Circle have accessible units?
No, 122 Bearss Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Bearss Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Bearss Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Bearss Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Bearss Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
