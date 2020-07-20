All apartments in Longwood
Find more places like 1078 Trowbridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
1078 Trowbridge Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1078 Trowbridge Ct

1078 Trowbridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1078 Trowbridge Court, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, 2 car garage, gas/electric for cost savings, awesome yard, upgraded! - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT, WE ARE TESTING SYNDICATION, THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE.

Gorgeous townhome boasting 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double car garage in a wonderful community! This very spacious home offers a master bedroom and en suite bath on the first floor along with a modern kitchen with an eat in space. Enjoy a great room with soaring ceilings that encompasses a separate dining and living room area, triple slider leading out to a private yard. The second story features 2 additional bedrooms with a shared bath!

There is no better location than this wonderful home in the community of Westlake Manor. Excellent schools, close to major highways, many top area employers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3398522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 Trowbridge Ct have any available units?
1078 Trowbridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
Is 1078 Trowbridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1078 Trowbridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 Trowbridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1078 Trowbridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 1078 Trowbridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1078 Trowbridge Ct offers parking.
Does 1078 Trowbridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1078 Trowbridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 Trowbridge Ct have a pool?
No, 1078 Trowbridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1078 Trowbridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 1078 Trowbridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 Trowbridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 Trowbridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 Trowbridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1078 Trowbridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750

Similar Pages

Longwood 1 BedroomsLongwood 2 Bedrooms
Longwood Apartments with BalconiesLongwood Pet Friendly Places
Longwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College