Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE
100 Pressview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
100 Pressview Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Formal Living, Dining, & Family Room with Split Bedroom Plan, Screen Porch, & Double Car Garage. Large Backyard with Oak Trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Longwood, FL
.
What amenities does 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Longwood
.
Does 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 N PRESSVIEW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
