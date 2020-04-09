804 EVERGREEN WAY

Amenities

WEEKLY LUXURY VACATION RENTAL in the popular bayside Cedars East Tennis Resort close to pool and beach; $800/week or $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Spacious turnkey furnished updated townhouse with partial views of Sarasota Bay. Designer finishes including textured walls, Italian kitchen, granite counters, updated baths including vessel sinks. Enclosed parking on 1st level with spacious garage. Stair access to the 1st living level with living, dining and kitchen with powder room. Upper level includes master bedroom with en-suite bath and king-size bed plus a guest bedroom and bath and washer/dryer down the hall. Flat screen cable TVs and wireless Internet access. are included. Please note, the unit is currently on the market for sale and would need to allow showings with 24-hour notice.



Boardwalk to heated, Olympic sized pool and Bayside nature preserve walkway to dock and fishing pier. Private screened balcony overlooks wildlife and mangrove preserve. Har-Tru Tennis courts and state-of-the art fitness center access can be purchased separately thru the Club House. On-site restaurant and dining cards are available for purchase. Several public access points are available with beach access on Longboat Key. Close to restaurants and shopping. Centrally located on Longboat Key with easy access to St. Armand's, Sarasota and Anna Maria Island with world-class dining and shopping. Call for pricing and availability.