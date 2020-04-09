All apartments in Longboat Key
804 EVERGREEN WAY

804 Evergreen Way · (941) 383-5577
Location

804 Evergreen Way, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
WEEKLY LUXURY VACATION RENTAL in the popular bayside Cedars East Tennis Resort close to pool and beach; $800/week or $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Spacious turnkey furnished updated townhouse with partial views of Sarasota Bay. Designer finishes including textured walls, Italian kitchen, granite counters, updated baths including vessel sinks. Enclosed parking on 1st level with spacious garage. Stair access to the 1st living level with living, dining and kitchen with powder room. Upper level includes master bedroom with en-suite bath and king-size bed plus a guest bedroom and bath and washer/dryer down the hall. Flat screen cable TVs and wireless Internet access. are included. Please note, the unit is currently on the market for sale and would need to allow showings with 24-hour notice.

Boardwalk to heated, Olympic sized pool and Bayside nature preserve walkway to dock and fishing pier. Private screened balcony overlooks wildlife and mangrove preserve. Har-Tru Tennis courts and state-of-the art fitness center access can be purchased separately thru the Club House. On-site restaurant and dining cards are available for purchase. Several public access points are available with beach access on Longboat Key. Close to restaurants and shopping. Centrally located on Longboat Key with easy access to St. Armand's, Sarasota and Anna Maria Island with world-class dining and shopping. Call for pricing and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 EVERGREEN WAY have any available units?
804 EVERGREEN WAY has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 804 EVERGREEN WAY have?
Some of 804 EVERGREEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 EVERGREEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
804 EVERGREEN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 EVERGREEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 804 EVERGREEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 804 EVERGREEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 804 EVERGREEN WAY does offer parking.
Does 804 EVERGREEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 EVERGREEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 EVERGREEN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 804 EVERGREEN WAY has a pool.
Does 804 EVERGREEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 804 EVERGREEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 804 EVERGREEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 EVERGREEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 EVERGREEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 EVERGREEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
