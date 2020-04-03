All apartments in Longboat Key
5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

5757 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
Location

5757 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1561 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
BEACHSIDE SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE.

Gorgeous full Gulf views from this spacious two-bed, two-bath Turnkey furnished condominium. Ceramic tile and Berber carpeting throughout. Clean and well-maintained. King-size bed in master and en-suite bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Full-size beds in guest bedroom. Guest bath has tub/shower. Well-equipped kitchen if you like to cook. New Whirlpool stainless steel refrigerator plus new exterior front doors. Washer/dryer in unit. Flat screen TV and wireless Internet access.

Waterfront community including social room, catering kitchen, large screen T.V., banquet tables, ping pong, exercise room, private library, bike storage, detached storage room and partial hurricane shutters. New brick pavers installed in 2012 and each unit has designated carport space with plenty of guest parking. All carports have been replaced, heated swimming pool and spa was recently resurfaced and all interior sidewalks are newly repainted. Located mid-Longboat Key close to restaurants, Durante Park and the Centre Shops with restaurants, bank, education center and UPS store. Enjoy the best of Longboat Key in this well-appointed condo community.

TWO MONTH MINIMUM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
