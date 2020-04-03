5757 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking pool bike storage guest parking hot tub internet access

BEACHSIDE SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE.



Gorgeous full Gulf views from this spacious two-bed, two-bath Turnkey furnished condominium. Ceramic tile and Berber carpeting throughout. Clean and well-maintained. King-size bed in master and en-suite bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Full-size beds in guest bedroom. Guest bath has tub/shower. Well-equipped kitchen if you like to cook. New Whirlpool stainless steel refrigerator plus new exterior front doors. Washer/dryer in unit. Flat screen TV and wireless Internet access.



Waterfront community including social room, catering kitchen, large screen T.V., banquet tables, ping pong, exercise room, private library, bike storage, detached storage room and partial hurricane shutters. New brick pavers installed in 2012 and each unit has designated carport space with plenty of guest parking. All carports have been replaced, heated swimming pool and spa was recently resurfaced and all interior sidewalks are newly repainted. Located mid-Longboat Key close to restaurants, Durante Park and the Centre Shops with restaurants, bank, education center and UPS store. Enjoy the best of Longboat Key in this well-appointed condo community.



TWO MONTH MINIMUM