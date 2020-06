Amenities

pet friendly gym pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Bring your boat to this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a canal to the intercoastal. The boatlift handles 10,000 lbs and there is also a separate dock and plenty of seawall on this double lot home for other water toys as well. The home has been beautifully maintained and comes furnished. With 1800 square feet inside, there is room to spread out. Owners would be open to removing the furniture for the right opportunity. The back of the property has pavers from the house to the sea wall which wraps the right side of the home to the front driveway and entry. The right side of the home has a nice lawn area for pets or outdoor fun and games. This home is a great opportunity to live on the water with onsite access for all your water toys.