Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:18 AM

1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 780-8443
Location

1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1819 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Upscale renovation from the studs in, enjoy unobstructed direct gulf views from this turnkey furnished 3 bed/2 bath beauty. Light and bright corner unit provides a sleek modern aesthetic with sparkling kitchen featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer, breakfast bar, LED lighting, oversized porcelain tile floors and raised ceilings throughout. Relax in the expansive great room that leads out to the wrap around terrace with a coveted walk out staircase that’ll have you on the beach in seconds without waiting for the elevator. 1 guest bedroom has twin beds and the other a king bed, and TV's in each room. The master suite is a retreat in itself with plush king size bed, Smart TV and Sonos soundbar, gorgeous views of the turquoise waters and patio access. The master bath is adorned with gorgeous sea glass inspired quartz countertops, glass wall tiles, dual sinks, walk-in closet and privacy glass. Resort-style amenities include Jr. Olympic-sized heated swimming pool, spa, covered children’s wading pool, lighted tennis courts, a full recreational clubhouse, on-site management, fitness center, and a 24-hour guarded entrance. Beachplace’s superb location at the south end of the island affords quick access to St. Armand’s Circle and downtown Sarasota, featuring upscale shopping and dining, and numerous world class arts and culture options. Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, 1 under bldg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
