1055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Upscale renovation from the studs in, enjoy unobstructed direct gulf views from this turnkey furnished 3 bed/2 bath beauty. Light and bright corner unit provides a sleek modern aesthetic with sparkling kitchen featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer, breakfast bar, LED lighting, oversized porcelain tile floors and raised ceilings throughout. Relax in the expansive great room that leads out to the wrap around terrace with a coveted walk out staircase that’ll have you on the beach in seconds without waiting for the elevator. 1 guest bedroom has twin beds and the other a king bed, and TV's in each room. The master suite is a retreat in itself with plush king size bed, Smart TV and Sonos soundbar, gorgeous views of the turquoise waters and patio access. The master bath is adorned with gorgeous sea glass inspired quartz countertops, glass wall tiles, dual sinks, walk-in closet and privacy glass. Resort-style amenities include Jr. Olympic-sized heated swimming pool, spa, covered children’s wading pool, lighted tennis courts, a full recreational clubhouse, on-site management, fitness center, and a 24-hour guarded entrance. Beachplace’s superb location at the south end of the island affords quick access to St. Armand’s Circle and downtown Sarasota, featuring upscale shopping and dining, and numerous world class arts and culture options. Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, 1 under bldg.