1050 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

ARE YOU READY TO ESCAPE THE COLD WINTERS? AVAILABLE JANUARY 15TH THROUGH JUNE 15,2021 $5500 A MONTH PLUS 12% TAX X IF LESS THEN 6 MONTHS RENTAL. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. TURN KEY FURNISHED UNIT AND ALL INCLUSIVE, (CABLE,INTERNET, WATER ELECTRIC AND PEST CONTROL) BEHIND THE GATE OF THE LONGBOAT KEY CLUB RESORT. THIS STUNNING UNIT IS RENOVATED, 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS AND GULF AND BAY VIEW. LOCATED ON THE 5TH FLOOR. A OPEN FLOOR PLAN FOR EASY ENTERTAINING. 2 OUTSIDE BALCONIES( 30 FT ) FOR YOUR RELAXATION.

UNIT HAS 2 FULL SIZE BEDS IN ONE BEDROOM AND A QUEEN BED IN THE OTHER BEDROOM AND UNIT HAS A BLUE RAY AND DVD ,2 HD TV'S. COMMUNITY HAS OLYMPIC SIZE HEATED POOL AND SPA,FULLY EQUIPPED EXERCISE ROOM,TENNIS COURTS,WALKING PATHS, BARBECUE AREA.BEST OF ALL LOCATED RIGHT ON THE SANDY BEACH OF GULF OF MEXICO. OFF SEASON IS $3800.00 A MONTH. NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. A LOVELY UNIT IN A GREAT LOCATION.