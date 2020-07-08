All apartments in Lockhart
Home
/
Lockhart, FL
/
7684 Forest City Rd
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

7684 Forest City Rd

7684 Forest City Road · No Longer Available
Location

7684 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b990ea909c ---- Modern, centrally located 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment minutes from Walt Disney World. Close to shops and nightlife, this is a perfect home for all age demographics. This upgraded gem is tastefully furnished, with plenty of storage, modern ceiling lighting, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful art/decor throughout. This rental is located in Magnolia Court Condos. Baketball courts, children's playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and beautiful gardens are among the many ammenities this association has to offer. This unit will not last, schedule a showing now!!! **No Pets Allowed** All Community Amenities Included Community Pool Plenty Of Storage Wood Flooring

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7684 Forest City Rd have any available units?
7684 Forest City Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
What amenities does 7684 Forest City Rd have?
Some of 7684 Forest City Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7684 Forest City Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7684 Forest City Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7684 Forest City Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7684 Forest City Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 7684 Forest City Rd offer parking?
No, 7684 Forest City Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7684 Forest City Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7684 Forest City Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7684 Forest City Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7684 Forest City Rd has a pool.
Does 7684 Forest City Rd have accessible units?
No, 7684 Forest City Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7684 Forest City Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7684 Forest City Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7684 Forest City Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7684 Forest City Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
