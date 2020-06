Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Renovated second floor unit awaits you with separate living and dining rooms newly laminated modern flooring. The kitchen has a pass-through window into the dining room perfect for entertaining. Two of the spacious bedrooms have walk-in closets as large closet in the hallway. This community features a swimming pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, and laundry facilities. Located within minutes of SR 434 and SR 414, RDV Sportsplex, and Seminole State College. Section 8 accepted