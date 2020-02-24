5624 MARIWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

This partially furnished, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, beautiful home is located in close proximity to I-4, many retail stores, restaurants, Seminole State College, and the Seminole Bike Trail. This home is ready for rent and is looking for amazing tenants. The kitchen has granite countertops with a beautiful tile backsplash and opens up to the Dining Room and Family Room. The spacious Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet with the bathroom having a stand up shower and a hot tub. Skylights have been installed in the home, bringing in a lot of natural light. In the fenced-in back yard, is a screen enclosed patio, perfect to host parties. There is a separate laundry room, which has a washer and dryer. Lawn maintenance, AC maintenance, pest control, are all included. This home is a must-see!