Home
/
Lockhart, FL
/
5624 MARIWOOD DRIVE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

5624 MARIWOOD DRIVE

5624 Mariwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5624 Mariwood Drive, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
This partially furnished, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, beautiful home is located in close proximity to I-4, many retail stores, restaurants, Seminole State College, and the Seminole Bike Trail. This home is ready for rent and is looking for amazing tenants. The kitchen has granite countertops with a beautiful tile backsplash and opens up to the Dining Room and Family Room. The spacious Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet with the bathroom having a stand up shower and a hot tub. Skylights have been installed in the home, bringing in a lot of natural light. In the fenced-in back yard, is a screen enclosed patio, perfect to host parties. There is a separate laundry room, which has a washer and dryer. Lawn maintenance, AC maintenance, pest control, are all included. This home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

