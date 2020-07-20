5146 Ashmeade Road

Amenities

3/2 Bedroom Home In Lockhart - This is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the Lockhart area of Orlando is located off of Rose Avenue. The home has a split bedroom plan with 2-bedrooms up front, a bathroom with tub and a master bedroom in the back of the house with a stand-up shower. The living room has a brick fireplace, a separate den, and a dining room. The kitchen has all major appliances, with a laundry room leading into the garage. There are only washer and dryer hook-ups and the garage does not have an electric door opener. Large backyard. No animals permitted. Home is close to Maitland Blvd and Hwy 441 for commuting to I-4 or 429.



Property Manager:

Chris Williams

407-896-1200 ext 219



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5654684)