Home
/
Lockhart, FL
/
5146 Ashmeade Road
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

5146 Ashmeade Road

5146 Ashmeade Road · No Longer Available
Location

5146 Ashmeade Road, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3/2 Bedroom Home In Lockhart - This is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the Lockhart area of Orlando is located off of Rose Avenue. The home has a split bedroom plan with 2-bedrooms up front, a bathroom with tub and a master bedroom in the back of the house with a stand-up shower. The living room has a brick fireplace, a separate den, and a dining room. The kitchen has all major appliances, with a laundry room leading into the garage. There are only washer and dryer hook-ups and the garage does not have an electric door opener. Large backyard. No animals permitted. Home is close to Maitland Blvd and Hwy 441 for commuting to I-4 or 429.

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5654684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5146 Ashmeade Road have any available units?
5146 Ashmeade Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
Is 5146 Ashmeade Road currently offering any rent specials?
5146 Ashmeade Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 Ashmeade Road pet-friendly?
No, 5146 Ashmeade Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 5146 Ashmeade Road offer parking?
Yes, 5146 Ashmeade Road offers parking.
Does 5146 Ashmeade Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5146 Ashmeade Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 Ashmeade Road have a pool?
No, 5146 Ashmeade Road does not have a pool.
Does 5146 Ashmeade Road have accessible units?
No, 5146 Ashmeade Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 Ashmeade Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5146 Ashmeade Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5146 Ashmeade Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5146 Ashmeade Road does not have units with air conditioning.
