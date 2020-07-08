All apartments in Lockhart
Find more places like 4520 Urban Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lockhart, FL
/
4520 Urban Court
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:54 PM

4520 Urban Court

4520 Urban Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lockhart
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4520 Urban Court, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Urban Court have any available units?
4520 Urban Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
Is 4520 Urban Court currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Urban Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Urban Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Urban Court is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Urban Court offer parking?
No, 4520 Urban Court does not offer parking.
Does 4520 Urban Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Urban Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Urban Court have a pool?
Yes, 4520 Urban Court has a pool.
Does 4520 Urban Court have accessible units?
No, 4520 Urban Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Urban Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Urban Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Urban Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 Urban Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir
Lockhart, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Lockhart 1 BedroomsLockhart 2 Bedrooms
Lockhart 3 BedroomsLockhart Apartments with Pool
Lockhart Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FL
Heathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus