Home
/
Lockhart, FL
/
4402 Rundle Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4402 Rundle Road

4402 Rundle Road · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Rundle Road, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Orlando, FL. This home features beautiful tile and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Rundle Road have any available units?
4402 Rundle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
Is 4402 Rundle Road currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Rundle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Rundle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4402 Rundle Road is pet friendly.
Does 4402 Rundle Road offer parking?
Yes, 4402 Rundle Road offers parking.
Does 4402 Rundle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Rundle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Rundle Road have a pool?
No, 4402 Rundle Road does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Rundle Road have accessible units?
No, 4402 Rundle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Rundle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Rundle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 Rundle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 Rundle Road does not have units with air conditioning.

