3519 SALTLAKE COURT

Inside, you’ll find wood and tile floors and stylish lighting fixtures. You’ll love cooking in the kitchen, complete with coordinating appliances and spacious countertops. Enjoy the covered patio in the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
