All apartments in Lockhart
Find more places like 3117 Needles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lockhart, FL
/
3117 Needles Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:01 PM

3117 Needles Drive

3117 Needles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lockhart
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3117 Needles Drive, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Needles Drive have any available units?
3117 Needles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
Is 3117 Needles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Needles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Needles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3117 Needles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3117 Needles Drive offer parking?
No, 3117 Needles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3117 Needles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Needles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Needles Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3117 Needles Drive has a pool.
Does 3117 Needles Drive have accessible units?
No, 3117 Needles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Needles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 Needles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 Needles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 Needles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir
Lockhart, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Lockhart 1 BedroomsLockhart 2 Bedrooms
Lockhart 3 BedroomsLockhart Apartments with Pool
Lockhart Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FL
Heathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus