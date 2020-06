Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

FIRST AND SECURITY WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!! 1/1 Apartment in DESIRABLE Lighthouse Point. Close to the beaches, shopping and much more. This unit is locate in a quiet community and has a large living room and large walk in closet. New tile floor installed in bedroom, community laundry room, pet friendly (20lbs and under) This will rent fast, don’t wait to apply!