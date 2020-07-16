All apartments in Leon County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

904 Chase Creek Circle

904 Chase Creek Circle · (850) 727-0291
Location

904 Chase Creek Circle, Leon County, FL 32311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 904 Chase Creek Circle · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome with Garage - Pebble Creek Townhome convenient to Southwood and State Offices! This home has three bedrooms and two and 1/2 bathrooms. Downstairs is a great room with hardwood floors that open to the equipped kitchen and breakfast bar. French doors lead to the patio and privacy fenced back yard. Also downstairs is a 1/2 bath for guests and the master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs are two similar sized bedrooms that share a hall bathroom. An interior utility closet with washer and dryer included and a computer nook area. Single car garage with opener. Resident is responsible for lawn care and pest prevention. New carpet scheduled to be installed July 2018. Small adult pet considered. Sorry no interior smoking permitted. Alarm system available.

Directions: South on Monroe Street, left on Paul Russell, Right on Zillah to Tram Road, Left on Tram, Left on Crossing Rocks, Right on Brooke Hampton and Right on Cross Creek Circle - townhome in on your left.

Silver Qualification Level

(RLNE4239923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Chase Creek Circle have any available units?
904 Chase Creek Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Chase Creek Circle have?
Some of 904 Chase Creek Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Chase Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
904 Chase Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Chase Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Chase Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 904 Chase Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 904 Chase Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 904 Chase Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Chase Creek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Chase Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 904 Chase Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 904 Chase Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 904 Chase Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Chase Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Chase Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Chase Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Chase Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
