904 Chase Creek Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome with Garage - Pebble Creek Townhome convenient to Southwood and State Offices! This home has three bedrooms and two and 1/2 bathrooms. Downstairs is a great room with hardwood floors that open to the equipped kitchen and breakfast bar. French doors lead to the patio and privacy fenced back yard. Also downstairs is a 1/2 bath for guests and the master suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs are two similar sized bedrooms that share a hall bathroom. An interior utility closet with washer and dryer included and a computer nook area. Single car garage with opener. Resident is responsible for lawn care and pest prevention. New carpet scheduled to be installed July 2018. Small adult pet considered. Sorry no interior smoking permitted. Alarm system available.



Directions: South on Monroe Street, left on Paul Russell, Right on Zillah to Tram Road, Left on Tram, Left on Crossing Rocks, Right on Brooke Hampton and Right on Cross Creek Circle - townhome in on your left.



Silver Qualification Level



(RLNE4239923)