Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Leon County
Find more places like 7585 Skipper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Leon County, FL
/
7585 Skipper
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7585 Skipper
7585 Skipper Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7585 Skipper Lane, Leon County, FL 32317
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Fantastic Home on 2 acres, fenced, all hardwood, vinyl and tile, great screened patio, large grilling deck! Bring your dogs!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7585 Skipper have any available units?
7585 Skipper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leon County, FL
.
What amenities does 7585 Skipper have?
Some of 7585 Skipper's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7585 Skipper currently offering any rent specials?
7585 Skipper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7585 Skipper pet-friendly?
Yes, 7585 Skipper is pet friendly.
Does 7585 Skipper offer parking?
Yes, 7585 Skipper offers parking.
Does 7585 Skipper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7585 Skipper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7585 Skipper have a pool?
No, 7585 Skipper does not have a pool.
Does 7585 Skipper have accessible units?
No, 7585 Skipper does not have accessible units.
Does 7585 Skipper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7585 Skipper has units with dishwashers.
Does 7585 Skipper have units with air conditioning?
No, 7585 Skipper does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tallahassee, FL
Valdosta, GA
Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Tallahassee Community College
Valdosta State University
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University