Leon County, FL
4715 STONEY TRCE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:14 PM

4715 STONEY TRCE

4715 Stoney Trace · (850) 297-2255
Location

4715 Stoney Trace, Leon County, FL 32312

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2349 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3/2.5 home in Northeast Tallahassee, available mid-July. Great location, quiet, newer neighborhood right next to Highgrove. Large open kitchen w breakfast nook & family room with fireplace. Formal Living & Dining with hardwood floors. Oversized two car garage, large front porch. Patio in back, sits on a half acre. Very friendly neighborhood of about 30 homes. High ceilings through-out, split bedroom plan. Master suite with 9' ceilings, whirlpool tub in bath, separate shower stall & water closet. Many quality upgrades throughout! No pets please. $25 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 STONEY TRCE have any available units?
4715 STONEY TRCE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4715 STONEY TRCE have?
Some of 4715 STONEY TRCE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 STONEY TRCE currently offering any rent specials?
4715 STONEY TRCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 STONEY TRCE pet-friendly?
No, 4715 STONEY TRCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon County.
Does 4715 STONEY TRCE offer parking?
Yes, 4715 STONEY TRCE offers parking.
Does 4715 STONEY TRCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 STONEY TRCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 STONEY TRCE have a pool?
Yes, 4715 STONEY TRCE has a pool.
Does 4715 STONEY TRCE have accessible units?
No, 4715 STONEY TRCE does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 STONEY TRCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 STONEY TRCE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 STONEY TRCE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4715 STONEY TRCE does not have units with air conditioning.
