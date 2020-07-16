4715 STONEY TRCE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3/2.5 home in Northeast Tallahassee, available mid-July. Great location, quiet, newer neighborhood right next to Highgrove. Large open kitchen w breakfast nook & family room with fireplace. Formal Living & Dining with hardwood floors. Oversized two car garage, large front porch. Patio in back, sits on a half acre. Very friendly neighborhood of about 30 homes. High ceilings through-out, split bedroom plan. Master suite with 9' ceilings, whirlpool tub in bath, separate shower stall & water closet. Many quality upgrades throughout! No pets please. $25 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.