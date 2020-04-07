All apartments in Lely
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD

5697 Rattlesnake Hammock Road · (239) 596-0965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5697 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL 34113

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108C · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Amenities

For Rent in Brook Pines Naples. Furnished, 2020 annual & off season rental available July 15th, 2020.
Very well maintained & beautifully furnished, 2/2 bath condo, end unit, 1st floor condo with great room.
Screened lanai overlooking the lake and golf course.
Combined dining & living room. Eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar & pass through.
Large master bedroom with a walk in closet with lanai door access.
Furnished w/ all newer furniture, appliances, A/C & hot water heater, so no woes!
Close to community pool, Hibiscus public golf course, shops, restaurants, 5th Avenue & beaches!!
1 small dog up to 25 lbs w/ owner & condo association approval w/ $200 non refundable pet deposit.
$1450/mo off season or annually w/ water & electric up to $100 cap included in rental price. Any electric overages over $100 per month deducted from $1000, refundable security deposit upon departure. $200 non refundable cleaning deposit & $100 condo association app. fee.
Less than 6 month rentals, tenants pay 12% sales tax.
$2700/mo plus 12% sales tax for January to April 2021. Basic cable, internet, water & electric incl, w/ fees & deposits listed above.
NO truck, commercial, motorcycles or RV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD have any available units?
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD have?
Some of 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD currently offering any rent specials?
5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD is pet friendly.
Does 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD offer parking?
No, 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD does not offer parking.
Does 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD have a pool?
Yes, 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD has a pool.
Does 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD have accessible units?
No, 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD has units with air conditioning.
