5697 Rattlesnake Hammock RD

For Rent in Brook Pines Naples. Furnished, 2020 annual & off season rental available July 15th, 2020.

Very well maintained & beautifully furnished, 2/2 bath condo, end unit, 1st floor condo with great room.

Screened lanai overlooking the lake and golf course.

Combined dining & living room. Eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar & pass through.

Large master bedroom with a walk in closet with lanai door access.

Furnished w/ all newer furniture, appliances, A/C & hot water heater, so no woes!

Close to community pool, Hibiscus public golf course, shops, restaurants, 5th Avenue & beaches!!

1 small dog up to 25 lbs w/ owner & condo association approval w/ $200 non refundable pet deposit.

$1450/mo off season or annually w/ water & electric up to $100 cap included in rental price. Any electric overages over $100 per month deducted from $1000, refundable security deposit upon departure. $200 non refundable cleaning deposit & $100 condo association app. fee.

Less than 6 month rentals, tenants pay 12% sales tax.

$2700/mo plus 12% sales tax for January to April 2021. Basic cable, internet, water & electric incl, w/ fees & deposits listed above.

NO truck, commercial, motorcycles or RV.