9025 Alturas Street #3101

Amenities
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage. Ole' features true resort-style living with an amenity-rich town center that includes an amazing free form pool with food and beverages served poolside, tiki huts and beach volleyball. A state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, movie theater, 'pub' style sports bar and ice cream parlor complete the town center.