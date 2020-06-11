All apartments in Lely Resort
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

9025 Alturas Street #3101

9025 Alturas Street · (239) 293-2717
Location

9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
volleyball court
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage. Ole' features true resort-style living with an amenity-rich town center that includes an amazing free form pool with food and beverages served poolside, tiki huts and beach volleyball. A state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, movie theater, 'pub' style sports bar and ice cream parlor complete the town center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 Alturas Street #3101 have any available units?
9025 Alturas Street #3101 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9025 Alturas Street #3101 have?
Some of 9025 Alturas Street #3101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9025 Alturas Street #3101 currently offering any rent specials?
9025 Alturas Street #3101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 Alturas Street #3101 pet-friendly?
No, 9025 Alturas Street #3101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 9025 Alturas Street #3101 offer parking?
Yes, 9025 Alturas Street #3101 does offer parking.
Does 9025 Alturas Street #3101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9025 Alturas Street #3101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 Alturas Street #3101 have a pool?
Yes, 9025 Alturas Street #3101 has a pool.
Does 9025 Alturas Street #3101 have accessible units?
No, 9025 Alturas Street #3101 does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 Alturas Street #3101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9025 Alturas Street #3101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9025 Alturas Street #3101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9025 Alturas Street #3101 has units with air conditioning.
