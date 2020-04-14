All apartments in Lely Resort
Last updated April 14 2020

8019 Preakness CT

8019 Preakness Court · (239) 777-3113
Location

8019 Preakness Court, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This nicely furnished turnkey, three bedroom, two bath pool home is ready for you to enjoy immediately as a short term or seasonal rental. The house is located at the very end of the cul-de-sac along a lake in the Falcons Glen community within the famous Lely Resort. Falcons Glen is a well manicured community with tree lined streets and its own community pool. In addition to the community pool, this home has its own private swimming pool for the convenience and privacy of guests. This nicely furnished home boasts a southwest exposure providing lots of natural light throughout the year, and plenty of sunshine on your pool! Lely Resort Golf and Country Club, one of the most desirable communities in Naples, is home to 3 championships golf courses, 2 of them are open to the public! If you’re looking for a very comfortable home to enjoy Naples on a short term or seasonal basis, in an award-winning Resort Community, then this is your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 Preakness CT have any available units?
8019 Preakness CT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8019 Preakness CT currently offering any rent specials?
8019 Preakness CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 Preakness CT pet-friendly?
No, 8019 Preakness CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 8019 Preakness CT offer parking?
Yes, 8019 Preakness CT does offer parking.
Does 8019 Preakness CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8019 Preakness CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 Preakness CT have a pool?
Yes, 8019 Preakness CT has a pool.
Does 8019 Preakness CT have accessible units?
No, 8019 Preakness CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 Preakness CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8019 Preakness CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8019 Preakness CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8019 Preakness CT does not have units with air conditioning.
