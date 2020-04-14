8019 Preakness CT

Amenities

This nicely furnished turnkey, three bedroom, two bath pool home is ready for you to enjoy immediately as a short term or seasonal rental. The house is located at the very end of the cul-de-sac along a lake in the Falcons Glen community within the famous Lely Resort. Falcons Glen is a well manicured community with tree lined streets and its own community pool. In addition to the community pool, this home has its own private swimming pool for the convenience and privacy of guests. This nicely furnished home boasts a southwest exposure providing lots of natural light throughout the year, and plenty of sunshine on your pool! Lely Resort Golf and Country Club, one of the most desirable communities in Naples, is home to 3 championships golf courses, 2 of them are open to the public! If you’re looking for a very comfortable home to enjoy Naples on a short term or seasonal basis, in an award-winning Resort Community, then this is your home!