6972 Mauna Loa LN

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

FURNISHED/TURN-KEY LELY RESORT ANNUAL RENTAL ON THE LAKE WITH POOL. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous home is available for immediate occupancy and comes completely furnished, Turn-Key from stem to stern. There are two bedrooms in the main house, bedroom number three is located across the pool ensuring complete privacy. Just wait til you see this custom kitchen with loads of cabinetry, breakfast area w/views to the pond... its gorgeous with a huge center island, great for entertaining. This home has everything you need from dishes/linens/mulitiple TVs, etc. PETS MAY BE CONSIDERED. AVAILABLE AS AN ANNUAL LEASE AND FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. THIS IS NOT A SEASONAL RENTAL.