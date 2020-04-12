All apartments in Lely Resort
6972 Mauna Loa LN

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6972 Mauna Loa Lane, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
FURNISHED/TURN-KEY LELY RESORT ANNUAL RENTAL ON THE LAKE WITH POOL. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous home is available for immediate occupancy and comes completely furnished, Turn-Key from stem to stern. There are two bedrooms in the main house, bedroom number three is located across the pool ensuring complete privacy. Just wait til you see this custom kitchen with loads of cabinetry, breakfast area w/views to the pond... its gorgeous with a huge center island, great for entertaining. This home has everything you need from dishes/linens/mulitiple TVs, etc. PETS MAY BE CONSIDERED. AVAILABLE AS AN ANNUAL LEASE AND FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. THIS IS NOT A SEASONAL RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6972 Mauna Loa LN have any available units?
6972 Mauna Loa LN has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6972 Mauna Loa LN have?
Some of 6972 Mauna Loa LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6972 Mauna Loa LN currently offering any rent specials?
6972 Mauna Loa LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6972 Mauna Loa LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6972 Mauna Loa LN is pet friendly.
Does 6972 Mauna Loa LN offer parking?
No, 6972 Mauna Loa LN does not offer parking.
Does 6972 Mauna Loa LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6972 Mauna Loa LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6972 Mauna Loa LN have a pool?
Yes, 6972 Mauna Loa LN has a pool.
Does 6972 Mauna Loa LN have accessible units?
No, 6972 Mauna Loa LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6972 Mauna Loa LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6972 Mauna Loa LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6972 Mauna Loa LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6972 Mauna Loa LN does not have units with air conditioning.
