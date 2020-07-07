All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 709 Joponica AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
709 Joponica AVE S
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

709 Joponica AVE S

709 Joponica Avenue South · (239) 810-6375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

709 Joponica Avenue South, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Eisenhower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Ready to move in July 20th 3 bed 2 bath house with large backyard located on a quiet road near a canal (Joponica ave. in Lehigh Acres) $1195 month + $1500 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 6* No pets allowed. Electric tenant responsibility. Washer and dryer hookup. In order to qualify & be approved for this home, everyone over 18 must have at least 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history (or home ownership) with NO lapses / gaps / NOT living with family. No evictions. You must show evidence of $2987.00 NET monthly income with a July pay stub or April-July bank statements. In order to apply (after you view home) text picture of everyone's drivers license, complete 2 page rental application & get $50 money order to Lyons Real Estate *per person, over 18* PLUS *separate* $500 hold fee to Lyons Real Estate. This is the only way to take home off market & hold it (for up to 30 days) $500 hold fee goes towards the first month's rent if you're approved. If you're declined, you get $500 back. Drive past the property before requesting showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Joponica AVE S have any available units?
709 Joponica AVE S has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 709 Joponica AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
709 Joponica AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Joponica AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 709 Joponica AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 709 Joponica AVE S offer parking?
No, 709 Joponica AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 709 Joponica AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Joponica AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Joponica AVE S have a pool?
No, 709 Joponica AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 709 Joponica AVE S have accessible units?
No, 709 Joponica AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Joponica AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Joponica AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Joponica AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Joponica AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 709 Joponica AVE S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehigh Acres Apartments with Balconies
Lehigh Acres Apartments with PoolsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FL
St. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLSan Carlos Park, FLSebring, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity