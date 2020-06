Amenities

Nice open layout in this 2/2 villa with attached 2 car garage! Extended lanai gives you a great place to relax and enjoy our beautiful weather. Inside features include the kitchen with eat in area, newer stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Overlooks the dining and living areas. Tile flooring throughout makes for easy cleaning. Fresh carpet in the bedrooms. Laundry with washer and dryer in unit. Master bedroom has a nice view out the back as well as a large en suite. Features double sinks, plenty of counter space, linen closet and stand up shower. No pets permitted per HOA guidelines.