All apartments in Lehigh Acres
42 Tangelo CT
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM
1 of 1
42 Tangelo CT
42 Tangelo Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
42 Tangelo Court, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Alabama
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
55+ Community. Easy to show, all furnished, private drive way, Centrally located close to stores, supermarkets, and main roads.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42 Tangelo CT have any available units?
42 Tangelo CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lehigh Acres, FL
.
Is 42 Tangelo CT currently offering any rent specials?
42 Tangelo CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Tangelo CT pet-friendly?
No, 42 Tangelo CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres
.
Does 42 Tangelo CT offer parking?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not offer parking.
Does 42 Tangelo CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Tangelo CT have a pool?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not have a pool.
Does 42 Tangelo CT have accessible units?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Tangelo CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Tangelo CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not have units with air conditioning.
