All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 42 Tangelo CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
42 Tangelo CT
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

42 Tangelo CT

42 Tangelo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

42 Tangelo Court, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Alabama

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
55+ Community. Easy to show, all furnished, private drive way, Centrally located close to stores, supermarkets, and main roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Tangelo CT have any available units?
42 Tangelo CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
Is 42 Tangelo CT currently offering any rent specials?
42 Tangelo CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Tangelo CT pet-friendly?
No, 42 Tangelo CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 42 Tangelo CT offer parking?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not offer parking.
Does 42 Tangelo CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Tangelo CT have a pool?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not have a pool.
Does 42 Tangelo CT have accessible units?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Tangelo CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Tangelo CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Tangelo CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLehigh Acres Apartments with Balconies
Lehigh Acres Apartments with PoolsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FL
St. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLSan Carlos Park, FLSebring, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University