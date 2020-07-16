All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

3707 23rd ST SW

3707 23rd Street Southwest · (239) 220-6387
Location

3707 23rd Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL 33976
Sunshine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-refundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 23rd ST SW have any available units?
3707 23rd ST SW has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3707 23rd ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
3707 23rd ST SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 23rd ST SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 23rd ST SW is pet friendly.
Does 3707 23rd ST SW offer parking?
No, 3707 23rd ST SW does not offer parking.
Does 3707 23rd ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 23rd ST SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 23rd ST SW have a pool?
No, 3707 23rd ST SW does not have a pool.
Does 3707 23rd ST SW have accessible units?
No, 3707 23rd ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 23rd ST SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 23rd ST SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 23rd ST SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 23rd ST SW does not have units with air conditioning.
