Lehigh Acres, FL
3001 51st ST SW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

3001 51st ST SW

3001 51st Street Southwest · (239) 693-7263
Location

3001 51st Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL 33976
Alabama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Custom designed home! Available lease with option to buy. MOVE IN READY. No other home like this! This pristine home features a spacious Grand-room with surround sound, 24in diagonal tile in all living areas, formal and dinette area, Den/possible 4th bedroom, Stainless kitchen appliances, HUGE Island in kitchen with a bar top for congregation or a spacious eating area, Large inside laundry room. The master bedroom boasts a bed/bath suite featuring a separate shower, JETTED soaking tub, large HIS & HER walk-in master closets and dual sinks. Freshly painted & pressure washed, gutters almost all the way around. Double door entry and large screened lanai with 3 large custom exiting sliding doors from the dinette, master bedroom and one off the living room w/ 3 pocketing sliding doors to enjoy the winters and cool nights. The lani is almost the full length of the house with outside pool bath door. Large yard with room for a swimming pool and swing tree fun. Home comes with all custom window blinds. All this located near NO adjoining neighbors, perfect for families with kids or pets. Easy access to jump onto Daniels and minutes to Fort Myers, shopping, restaurants and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 51st ST SW have any available units?
3001 51st ST SW has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3001 51st ST SW have?
Some of 3001 51st ST SW's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 51st ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
3001 51st ST SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 51st ST SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 51st ST SW is pet friendly.
Does 3001 51st ST SW offer parking?
Yes, 3001 51st ST SW does offer parking.
Does 3001 51st ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 51st ST SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 51st ST SW have a pool?
Yes, 3001 51st ST SW has a pool.
Does 3001 51st ST SW have accessible units?
No, 3001 51st ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 51st ST SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 51st ST SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 51st ST SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 51st ST SW does not have units with air conditioning.
