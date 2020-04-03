3001 51st ST SW

Amenities

Custom designed home! Available lease with option to buy. MOVE IN READY. No other home like this! This pristine home features a spacious Grand-room with surround sound, 24in diagonal tile in all living areas, formal and dinette area, Den/possible 4th bedroom, Stainless kitchen appliances, HUGE Island in kitchen with a bar top for congregation or a spacious eating area, Large inside laundry room. The master bedroom boasts a bed/bath suite featuring a separate shower, JETTED soaking tub, large HIS & HER walk-in master closets and dual sinks. Freshly painted & pressure washed, gutters almost all the way around. Double door entry and large screened lanai with 3 large custom exiting sliding doors from the dinette, master bedroom and one off the living room w/ 3 pocketing sliding doors to enjoy the winters and cool nights. The lani is almost the full length of the house with outside pool bath door. Large yard with room for a swimming pool and swing tree fun. Home comes with all custom window blinds. All this located near NO adjoining neighbors, perfect for families with kids or pets. Easy access to jump onto Daniels and minutes to Fort Myers, shopping, restaurants and I-75.