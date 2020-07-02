18271 Gibraltar LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms villa home in Vistanna Villas. Great location with easy access to downtown Lehigh, or out to SR82 and Daniels. Very nice kitchen details with the cabinetry, beautiful counter tops, and new appliances. Enjoy the gorgeous lake view from the comfort of your own living room! Not far from RSW International Airport, Gateway, FGCU, JetBlue Stadium and more! Washer and Dryer INCLUDED!



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Lawn Care

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.

UNIT COMES WITH WASHER AND DRYER.