Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car garage duplex offering 1126 square feet of living area. Open floor plan with new carpet in living room and bedrooms. Kitchen comes with all major appliances. Screened in patio in back. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED! Lawn & salt service included!

Requirements: 580 credit score, proof of income 3 times the rent and good rental history.

Move in: First months rent, security deposit matches rent and one time admin fee of $125.

$50 per adult for application.