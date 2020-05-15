All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:28 AM

10 Beth Stacey BLVD

10 Beth Stacey Boulevard · (239) 542-2710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Beth Stacey Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Alabama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
55+ Community - Feel like you're always on vacation in this perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the second level of Stone Edge Condominiums 55+ community, excellent location with one assigned covered carport parking spot (guest parking spots also available), great views of the heated community pool and tennis courts from the rear of your screened balcony. This home has a breakfast bar with granite counter tops, carpet and ceramic floors, and a private master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Beth Stacey BLVD have any available units?
10 Beth Stacey BLVD has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Beth Stacey BLVD have?
Some of 10 Beth Stacey BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Beth Stacey BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
10 Beth Stacey BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Beth Stacey BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 10 Beth Stacey BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 10 Beth Stacey BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 10 Beth Stacey BLVD does offer parking.
Does 10 Beth Stacey BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Beth Stacey BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Beth Stacey BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 10 Beth Stacey BLVD has a pool.
Does 10 Beth Stacey BLVD have accessible units?
No, 10 Beth Stacey BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Beth Stacey BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Beth Stacey BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Beth Stacey BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Beth Stacey BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
