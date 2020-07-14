Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Blueberry Hill apartments are nestled into a suburban setting within minutes of the Lake Square Mall, Lake Sumter Community College, and Comcast. Blueberry Hill is only a few miles from beautiful downtown Leesburg and the Regional Medical Center. Our single-story, garden-style East Leesburg apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Leesburg near Comcast.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Blueberry Hill is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Leesburg employers, and easy access to public transportation.

Not only are our East Leesburg apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Blueberry Hill is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.