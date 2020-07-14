All apartments in Leesburg
Blueberry Hill Apartments
Blueberry Hill Apartments

33230 Ryan Dr · (352) 340-1510
Location

33230 Ryan Dr, Leesburg, FL 34788
Silver Lake Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00076 · Avail. Jul 24

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00037 · Avail. Sep 28

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00010 · Avail. Oct 1

$758

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00030 · Avail. now

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blueberry Hill Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Blueberry Hill apartments are nestled into a suburban setting within minutes of the Lake Square Mall, Lake Sumter Community College, and Comcast. Blueberry Hill is only a few miles from beautiful downtown Leesburg and the Regional Medical Center. Our single-story, garden-style East Leesburg apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Leesburg near Comcast.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Blueberry Hill is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Leesburg employers, and easy access to public transportation.\nNot only are our East Leesburg apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Blueberry Hill is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $225
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $295
limit: 2
rent: $19 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blueberry Hill Apartments have any available units?
Blueberry Hill Apartments has 7 units available starting at $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Blueberry Hill Apartments have?
Some of Blueberry Hill Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blueberry Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Blueberry Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blueberry Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Blueberry Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Blueberry Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Blueberry Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Blueberry Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Blueberry Hill Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Blueberry Hill Apartments have a pool?
No, Blueberry Hill Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Blueberry Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Blueberry Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Blueberry Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blueberry Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Blueberry Hill Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Blueberry Hill Apartments has units with air conditioning.
