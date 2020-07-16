All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

4 Lucerne Cir.

4 Lucerne Circle · (407) 999-6791
Location

4 Lucerne Circle, Leesburg, FL 34748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Lucerne Cir. · Avail. Jul 20

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
4 Lucerne Cir. Available 07/20/20 PRICE CUT!!! COZY LAKEFRONT COTTAGE HOME FOR RENT - PRICE CUT!!! COZY LAKEFRONT COTTAGE HOME FOR RENT
4 LUCERNE CIRCLE
LEESBURG, FL 34748
Rent: $700/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Lakefront cottage home in Leesburg with affordable rent. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by Mountaintops LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $800, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4471497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4 Lucerne Cir. have any available units?
4 Lucerne Cir. has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4 Lucerne Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
4 Lucerne Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Lucerne Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Lucerne Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 4 Lucerne Cir. offer parking?
No, 4 Lucerne Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 4 Lucerne Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Lucerne Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Lucerne Cir. have a pool?
No, 4 Lucerne Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 4 Lucerne Cir. have accessible units?
Yes, 4 Lucerne Cir. has accessible units.
Does 4 Lucerne Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Lucerne Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Lucerne Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Lucerne Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.

