Leesburg, FL
2601 Icabod Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2601 Icabod Ct

2601 Icabod Court · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Icabod Court, Leesburg, FL 34748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2BDRM/2BA - 2BDRM/2BA DUPLEX WITH 1CG. LAWN CARE INCLUDED.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3391521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Icabod Ct have any available units?
2601 Icabod Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, FL.
Is 2601 Icabod Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Icabod Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Icabod Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct offer parking?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have a pool?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have accessible units?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
