Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 2601 Icabod Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Leesburg, FL
/
2601 Icabod Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2601 Icabod Ct
2601 Icabod Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2601 Icabod Court, Leesburg, FL 34748
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2BDRM/2BA - 2BDRM/2BA DUPLEX WITH 1CG. LAWN CARE INCLUDED.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3391521)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have any available units?
2601 Icabod Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leesburg, FL
.
Is 2601 Icabod Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Icabod Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Icabod Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leesburg
.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct offer parking?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have a pool?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have accessible units?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Icabod Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Icabod Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788
Similar Pages
Leesburg 1 Bedrooms
Leesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Leesburg Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Ocala, FL
Alafaya, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Bartow, FL
Brooksville, FL
Davenport, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Highland City, FL
Orange City, FL
Fern Park, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
Windermere, FL
South Brooksville, FL
Bithlo, FL
South Apopka, FL
Crystal River, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Lake-Sumter State College
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach