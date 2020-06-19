All apartments in Leesburg
2312 Butler Street · (407) 389-2925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL 34748

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2312 Butler St · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage. All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups

Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable (balance of $200 depends on damages or odors).

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Driver’s License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Butler St have any available units?
2312 Butler St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2312 Butler St have?
Some of 2312 Butler St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Butler St currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Butler St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Butler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Butler St is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Butler St offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Butler St does offer parking.
Does 2312 Butler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Butler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Butler St have a pool?
No, 2312 Butler St does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Butler St have accessible units?
Yes, 2312 Butler St has accessible units.
Does 2312 Butler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Butler St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Butler St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 Butler St does not have units with air conditioning.
