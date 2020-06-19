2312 Butler St

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking garage

Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage. All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups



Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable (balance of $200 depends on damages or odors).



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Driver’s License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.



What is provable income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5845407)