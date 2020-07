Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful Updated unit, with perfect view of the Tiki Bar. This unit features Large Stainless steel Refrigerator with beautiful granite counters. With a separate breakfast nook and dining table area. Enjoy your coffee on your lanai with waterfall feature. Master has a King bed and the second bedroom has 2 twin beds. Has 3 flat screens in all.