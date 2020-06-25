All apartments in Lee County
8674 W Colony Trace Drive

8674 Colony Trace Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8674 Colony Trace Dr, Lee County, FL 33908

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW Rental Opportunities! Enjoy living in one of the most sought after areas in Fort Myers. This 2-story pristine 5 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms home in a great non-gated community. Some of the lovely features include a very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open concept floor-plan, and first floor Master bedroom suite with access to the lanai. The second floor has 4 bedrooms with lovely large windows that provide great natural and sunlight. There is also a small play area or possible small office. The property's natural landscape includes mango and avocado trees. The house less than 15 minutes to the beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva. 5 minutes to Health Park Hospital, Lakes Park & Lake Regional Library,minutes to schools, universities, shopping and entertainment.. 20 minutes to RSW and also to the trendy Downtown Fort Myers River District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8674 W Colony Trace Drive have any available units?
8674 W Colony Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee County, FL.
What amenities does 8674 W Colony Trace Drive have?
Some of 8674 W Colony Trace Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8674 W Colony Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8674 W Colony Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8674 W Colony Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8674 W Colony Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 8674 W Colony Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8674 W Colony Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 8674 W Colony Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8674 W Colony Trace Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8674 W Colony Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 8674 W Colony Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8674 W Colony Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 8674 W Colony Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8674 W Colony Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8674 W Colony Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8674 W Colony Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8674 W Colony Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
