8674 W Colony Trace Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEW Rental Opportunities! Enjoy living in one of the most sought after areas in Fort Myers. This 2-story pristine 5 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms home in a great non-gated community. Some of the lovely features include a very nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open concept floor-plan, and first floor Master bedroom suite with access to the lanai. The second floor has 4 bedrooms with lovely large windows that provide great natural and sunlight. There is also a small play area or possible small office. The property's natural landscape includes mango and avocado trees. The house less than 15 minutes to the beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva. 5 minutes to Health Park Hospital, Lakes Park & Lake Regional Library,minutes to schools, universities, shopping and entertainment.. 20 minutes to RSW and also to the trendy Downtown Fort Myers River District!