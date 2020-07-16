All apartments in Lee County
6490 Royal Woods DR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

6490 Royal Woods DR

6490 Royal Woods Drive · (239) 204-4171
Location

6490 Royal Woods Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,279

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Bright, Airy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath condo! Adorable, spacious, airy condo located in Fort Myers! This condominium is located in a quiet community in South Fort Myers. Brand new bamboo floors throughout the unit brighten this home beckoning you to come home and relax. The den does have a closet and can be used as another bedroom or office. There is plenty of closet space within the unit, as well as a washer and dryer. Located near 41 and Island Park. Book a showing before you miss out on this amazing space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6490 Royal Woods DR have any available units?
6490 Royal Woods DR has a unit available for $1,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6490 Royal Woods DR currently offering any rent specials?
6490 Royal Woods DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6490 Royal Woods DR pet-friendly?
No, 6490 Royal Woods DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 6490 Royal Woods DR offer parking?
No, 6490 Royal Woods DR does not offer parking.
Does 6490 Royal Woods DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6490 Royal Woods DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6490 Royal Woods DR have a pool?
Yes, 6490 Royal Woods DR has a pool.
Does 6490 Royal Woods DR have accessible units?
No, 6490 Royal Woods DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6490 Royal Woods DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6490 Royal Woods DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6490 Royal Woods DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6490 Royal Woods DR does not have units with air conditioning.
