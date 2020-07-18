Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 Available 08/07/20 1/1 in Gated Tuscany Gardens community - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath second floor condo available in Tuscany Gardens. Unit is all tile. Dining area, breakfast bar, laundry room, bathroom with tub/shower combo, bedroom has walk-in closet. The screened balcony overlooks a landscaped area.



Note: There is only 1 Vehicle allowed for the unit.



Amenities include fitness center, community pool and spa, clubhouse, library, tennis courts, playground and a vehicle wash station. Tuscany Gardens is a gated community conveniently located in Ft Myers with easy access to shopping, dining, medical, airport, I-75 and US 41.



Property is available the first week of August.



There is only 1 Vehicle allowed for the unit.



Call or Text now for more information: 239-404-0762



Application Requirements: Application Fee $55 per adult and $100 application fee to HOA. Monthly income has to be more than 3 times the monthly rent (combined). No evictions. Subject to a background check. One time pet fee of $300 per pet plus $20 monthly pet rent per pet - no aggressive breeds. Proof of renter's insurance showing Real Property Management Rental Direction as additionally insured required no later than lease signing. If you’d like, you may purchase renters insurance through RPM Rental Direction for $12.50 a month. If you don't meet these requirements, additional deposit will be required.



Call or Text now for more information: 239-404-0762



(RLNE5914212)