Lee County, FL
6481 Aragon Way Unit 203
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6481 Aragon Way Unit 203

6481 Aragon Way · (239) 404-0762
Location

6481 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL 33966

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 Available 08/07/20 1/1 in Gated Tuscany Gardens community - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath second floor condo available in Tuscany Gardens. Unit is all tile. Dining area, breakfast bar, laundry room, bathroom with tub/shower combo, bedroom has walk-in closet. The screened balcony overlooks a landscaped area.

Note: There is only 1 Vehicle allowed for the unit.

Amenities include fitness center, community pool and spa, clubhouse, library, tennis courts, playground and a vehicle wash station. Tuscany Gardens is a gated community conveniently located in Ft Myers with easy access to shopping, dining, medical, airport, I-75 and US 41.

Property is available the first week of August.

There is only 1 Vehicle allowed for the unit.

Call or Text now for more information: 239-404-0762

Application Requirements: Application Fee $55 per adult and $100 application fee to HOA. Monthly income has to be more than 3 times the monthly rent (combined). No evictions. Subject to a background check. One time pet fee of $300 per pet plus $20 monthly pet rent per pet - no aggressive breeds. Proof of renter's insurance showing Real Property Management Rental Direction as additionally insured required no later than lease signing. If you’d like, you may purchase renters insurance through RPM Rental Direction for $12.50 a month. If you don't meet these requirements, additional deposit will be required.

Call or Text now for more information: 239-404-0762

(RLNE5914212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 have any available units?
6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 have?
Some of 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6481 Aragon Way Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
