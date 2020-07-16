3210 Cottonwood BEND

Amenities

Rental for off season and also for 2021 snowbird season. Currently Available starting in April. No Annual renter. Recently updated and decorated townhome. Perfect for Snowbirds, for a family or professional transitioning. Lot's of living space and open floor plan. Lot's of natural light. The subdivision has it's own pool. The home is located in the gated community, Verandah. One of Southwest Florida's most unique and attractive communities. Located against the Orange River, Verandah offers 2 Nicklaus/Cupp championship golf courses & very active tennis program plus Bocce Ball. 9+ miles of gorgeous biking & walking trails. Kayaking w/ manatee. Dog Park. Resort style pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse w/ restaurant & lounge, Outdoor Pub. Close to RSW airport, minutes from downtown Fort Myers.