Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
3210 Cottonwood BEND
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

3210 Cottonwood BEND

3210 Cottonwood Bend · (202) 494-7541
Location

3210 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL 33905

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Rental for off season and also for 2021 snowbird season. Currently Available starting in April. No Annual renter. Recently updated and decorated townhome. Perfect for Snowbirds, for a family or professional transitioning. Lot's of living space and open floor plan. Lot's of natural light. The subdivision has it's own pool. The home is located in the gated community, Verandah. One of Southwest Florida's most unique and attractive communities. Located against the Orange River, Verandah offers 2 Nicklaus/Cupp championship golf courses & very active tennis program plus Bocce Ball. 9+ miles of gorgeous biking & walking trails. Kayaking w/ manatee. Dog Park. Resort style pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse w/ restaurant & lounge, Outdoor Pub. Close to RSW airport, minutes from downtown Fort Myers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Cottonwood BEND have any available units?
3210 Cottonwood BEND has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3210 Cottonwood BEND have?
Some of 3210 Cottonwood BEND's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Cottonwood BEND currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Cottonwood BEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Cottonwood BEND pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 Cottonwood BEND is pet friendly.
Does 3210 Cottonwood BEND offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Cottonwood BEND offers parking.
Does 3210 Cottonwood BEND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Cottonwood BEND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Cottonwood BEND have a pool?
Yes, 3210 Cottonwood BEND has a pool.
Does 3210 Cottonwood BEND have accessible units?
No, 3210 Cottonwood BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Cottonwood BEND have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Cottonwood BEND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 Cottonwood BEND have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 Cottonwood BEND does not have units with air conditioning.
