17952 Modena RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Completed updated single family home available for seasonal rental. Featuring 3 bedrooms +den and loft.



Miromar Lakes offers a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft. infinity pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, movie theatre, billiard table, card room, informal, formal and private dining, and masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water for boating, fishing, skiing and swimming, miles of beautiful sandy beach with cabanas, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, movie theatre, billiard table, card room, fishing, skiing and swimming, miles of beautiful white sandy beach with cabanas. Golf Membership is available and located close to RSW Airport and extensive shopping and entertainment options. It is understandable why Miromar was voted #1 Community in the US.