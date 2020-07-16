All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:13 PM

17952 Modena RD

17952 Modena Road · (201) 394-9606
Location

17952 Modena Road, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2410 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Completed updated single family home available for seasonal rental. Featuring 3 bedrooms +den and loft.

Miromar Lakes offers a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft. infinity pool and spa, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, movie theatre, billiard table, card room, informal, formal and private dining, and masterfully designed around 700 acres of fresh water for boating, fishing, skiing and swimming, miles of beautiful sandy beach with cabanas, fitness center, tennis courts, European Spa & Salon, movie theatre, billiard table, card room, fishing, skiing and swimming, miles of beautiful white sandy beach with cabanas. Golf Membership is available and located close to RSW Airport and extensive shopping and entertainment options. It is understandable why Miromar was voted #1 Community in the US.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17952 Modena RD have any available units?
17952 Modena RD has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17952 Modena RD have?
Some of 17952 Modena RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17952 Modena RD currently offering any rent specials?
17952 Modena RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17952 Modena RD pet-friendly?
No, 17952 Modena RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 17952 Modena RD offer parking?
No, 17952 Modena RD does not offer parking.
Does 17952 Modena RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17952 Modena RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17952 Modena RD have a pool?
Yes, 17952 Modena RD has a pool.
Does 17952 Modena RD have accessible units?
No, 17952 Modena RD does not have accessible units.
Does 17952 Modena RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17952 Modena RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17952 Modena RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17952 Modena RD does not have units with air conditioning.
