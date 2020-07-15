All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 169 Vermont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
169 Vermont Avenue
Last updated June 28 2020 at 1:37 AM

169 Vermont Avenue

169 Vermont Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1708944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

169 Vermont Avenue, Lee County, FL 33905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Vermont Avenue have any available units?
169 Vermont Avenue has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 169 Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
169 Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Vermont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 169 Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 169 Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 169 Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Vermont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 169 Vermont Avenue has a pool.
Does 169 Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 169 Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Vermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 169 Vermont Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir
Cypress Lake, FL 33919
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Mosaic at Oak Creek
10655 Founders Way
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity