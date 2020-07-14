All apartments in Lee County
16575 Lake Circle DR
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:28 PM

16575 Lake Circle DR

16575 Lake Circle Dr · (239) 222-2047
Location

16575 Lake Circle Dr, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1116 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
No short term rentals at this time will be taken, this means less than 6 months and a day. 3 month or more rentals will be $2,800 a month.Heritage Pointe requires that all tenants over the age of 18 provide the association with a security search paying $50 to the suggested companies on the application. Please know that all our pricing is for a 4 people occupancy. All additional people will be charge $100 a week.
First floor screened door out to the walking path around the lake, lake front, covered parking. Close to the beaches. Master has King, 2nd bedroom has a queen. Full sized washer & dryer in the unit.
Tastefully decorated with fairly new furnishings. At this time the living room TV has much more that basic cable.
This unit is closest to the clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16575 Lake Circle DR have any available units?
16575 Lake Circle DR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16575 Lake Circle DR currently offering any rent specials?
16575 Lake Circle DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16575 Lake Circle DR pet-friendly?
No, 16575 Lake Circle DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 16575 Lake Circle DR offer parking?
Yes, 16575 Lake Circle DR offers parking.
Does 16575 Lake Circle DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16575 Lake Circle DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16575 Lake Circle DR have a pool?
No, 16575 Lake Circle DR does not have a pool.
Does 16575 Lake Circle DR have accessible units?
No, 16575 Lake Circle DR does not have accessible units.
Does 16575 Lake Circle DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 16575 Lake Circle DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16575 Lake Circle DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 16575 Lake Circle DR does not have units with air conditioning.
