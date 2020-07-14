16575 Lake Circle DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking

No short term rentals at this time will be taken, this means less than 6 months and a day. 3 month or more rentals will be $2,800 a month.Heritage Pointe requires that all tenants over the age of 18 provide the association with a security search paying $50 to the suggested companies on the application. Please know that all our pricing is for a 4 people occupancy. All additional people will be charge $100 a week.

First floor screened door out to the walking path around the lake, lake front, covered parking. Close to the beaches. Master has King, 2nd bedroom has a queen. Full sized washer & dryer in the unit.

Tastefully decorated with fairly new furnishings. At this time the living room TV has much more that basic cable.

This unit is closest to the clubhouse.