16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105

Amenities
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby restaurants, shopping, schools, and more! When entering your new 2 bedroom, 2 Â½ bathroom, humble abode, you will find quite the spacious environment with 1,749 square feet, tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, a beautiful master suite with shower and spa, washer and dryer within the second floor of the unit, 1 car garage, and extra storage space upstairs. Don't let this get away from you for just $1,450 a month! Call 239-437-6356 today to schedule a showing!
Tenant occupied. Need minimum 24-hour notice to schedule showing.