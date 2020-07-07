All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105

16182 Via Solera Circle · (239) 603-7722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1749 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby restaurants, shopping, schools, and more! When entering your new 2 bedroom, 2 Â½ bathroom, humble abode, you will find quite the spacious environment with 1,749 square feet, tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, a beautiful master suite with shower and spa, washer and dryer within the second floor of the unit, 1 car garage, and extra storage space upstairs. Don't let this get away from you for just $1,450 a month! Call 239-437-6356 today to schedule a showing!

Tenant occupied. Need minimum 24-hour notice to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 have any available units?
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 have?
Some of 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 currently offering any rent specials?
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 pet-friendly?
No, 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 offer parking?
Yes, 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 offers parking.
Does 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 have a pool?
Yes, 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 has a pool.
Does 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 have accessible units?
No, 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Murano at Three Oaks
17167 Three Oaks Parkway
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity