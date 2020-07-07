16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby restaurants, shopping, schools, and more! When entering your new 2 bedroom, 2 Â½ bathroom, humble abode, you will find quite the spacious environment with 1,749 square feet, tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, a beautiful master suite with shower and spa, washer and dryer within the second floor of the unit, 1 car garage, and extra storage space upstairs. Don't let this get away from you for just $1,450 a month! Call 239-437-6356 today to schedule a showing!



Tenant occupied. Need minimum 24-hour notice to schedule showing.