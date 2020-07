Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, two and a half bath townhome located close to beaches. This townhome is conveniently located in South Fort Myers. Living areas are tiled and you will love the open feel. Large pantry in the kitchen and there is a half bath on the first floor for convenience. Master bedroom is spacious and features two large walk in closets and a bath with garden tub and shower. So many extras at such a reasonable price.