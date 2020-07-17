All apartments in Lee County
16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR

16034 Via Solera Cir · (239) 368-1017
Location

16034 Via Solera Cir, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,590

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Upscale Living and Rare Find. Great Water View. Large (1819 Sq Ft) 3 bed, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage two story townhouse in Sail Harbor community. Right across the Health Park Hospital. Close to the beaches and all amenities. Good School District. Tiled first floor (living room and tiled kitchen with granite counter tops) upgraded stainless steel appliances , hardwood on second floor. Screened Lanai, all appliances w/ upscale washer and dryer. Gated community. Rent includes internet and cable. Subject to owner and HOA approval. Free to apply from the owner. HOA charges 100 one time fee + 30 for each adult criminal check. Due to restricted access to the community only pre-qualified applicants will be shown a unit: criteria for qualifying: lease starts no Later 04/31/20, no criminal (records as per HOA), prove of income prove of rental history, no commercial vehicles, no more than 2 personal vehicles, no pets. First and security $2980 to move in. Please request showings only if you qualify. If requesting info by email - please be specific - generic requests might not be answered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR have any available units?
16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR have?
Some of 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR currently offering any rent specials?
16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR pet-friendly?
No, 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR offer parking?
Yes, 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR offers parking.
Does 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR have a pool?
No, 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR does not have a pool.
Does 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR have accessible units?
No, 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
