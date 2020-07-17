16034 Via Solera Via Solera CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Upscale Living and Rare Find. Great Water View. Large (1819 Sq Ft) 3 bed, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage two story townhouse in Sail Harbor community. Right across the Health Park Hospital. Close to the beaches and all amenities. Good School District. Tiled first floor (living room and tiled kitchen with granite counter tops) upgraded stainless steel appliances , hardwood on second floor. Screened Lanai, all appliances w/ upscale washer and dryer. Gated community. Rent includes internet and cable. Subject to owner and HOA approval. Free to apply from the owner. HOA charges 100 one time fee + 30 for each adult criminal check. Due to restricted access to the community only pre-qualified applicants will be shown a unit: criteria for qualifying: lease starts no Later 04/31/20, no criminal (records as per HOA), prove of income prove of rental history, no commercial vehicles, no more than 2 personal vehicles, no pets. First and security $2980 to move in. Please request showings only if you qualify. If requesting info by email - please be specific - generic requests might not be answered.