15821 Portofino Springs BLVD

Annual Rental. Elegant lines, modern amenities combine with Mediterranean style in this amazing community inside the Healthpark neighborhood. GREAT LOCATION in desirable South Fort Myers! Minutes to Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach, the FSW campus, shopping & restaurants. FGCU is just 20 minutes away. Gorgeous, well maintained 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome w/2 car garage! This is the largest floor plan available & has an upgraded screened patio, 18" diagonal tile, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, SS appliances, first-floor powder room, spacious master suite w/huge bathroom, soaker tub, shower, dual sinks, upstairs laundry room & more. The loft area can become a remote office or virtual school/homework space. Generous 2 car garage & additional storage. The gated community has a lovely clubhouse & pool where residents can relax poolside, or workout in the fitness center. Walk to Healthpark medical facilities, shopping, & restaurants. A perfect place for medical professionals, busy couples, families, or anyone looking for a newer community and a super convenient location. Never rented before. Professionally cleaned & sanitized - ready for you to make this your new home!