Lee County, FL
15821 Portofino Springs BLVD
Last updated July 20 2020 at 8:30 PM

15821 Portofino Springs BLVD

15821 Portofino Springs Boulevard · (239) 834-8141
Location

15821 Portofino Springs Boulevard, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Annual Rental. Elegant lines, modern amenities combine with Mediterranean style in this amazing community inside the Healthpark neighborhood. GREAT LOCATION in desirable South Fort Myers! Minutes to Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach, the FSW campus, shopping & restaurants. FGCU is just 20 minutes away. Gorgeous, well maintained 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome w/2 car garage! This is the largest floor plan available & has an upgraded screened patio, 18" diagonal tile, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, SS appliances, first-floor powder room, spacious master suite w/huge bathroom, soaker tub, shower, dual sinks, upstairs laundry room & more. The loft area can become a remote office or virtual school/homework space. Generous 2 car garage & additional storage. The gated community has a lovely clubhouse & pool where residents can relax poolside, or workout in the fitness center. Walk to Healthpark medical facilities, shopping, & restaurants. A perfect place for medical professionals, busy couples, families, or anyone looking for a newer community and a super convenient location. Never rented before. Professionally cleaned & sanitized - ready for you to make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD have any available units?
15821 Portofino Springs BLVD has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD have?
Some of 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
15821 Portofino Springs BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD offers parking.
Does 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD has a pool.
Does 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD have accessible units?
No, 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15821 Portofino Springs BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
