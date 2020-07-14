15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

MORE PICTURES TO COME SOON! ....Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom unit with Water, Sewer and Trash Included. South Fort Myers Location. Quiet neighborhood. Laundry Facility on-site. This unit has wood like floors. No Carpet. Washer and Dryer Hookup in unit. Cute place to call home!



Lost Tree Village invites you to live life on your own terms. Lost Tree provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers. This unit is a one bedroom ready for move in. The complex has a laundry room, plenty of parking, many trees, and open green spaces.



$50 application fee per adult, $100 lease admin fee once approved. Background Check Required, No pets, No Evictions, and No Smoking. Monthly Net Household Income Must Be 2x the Rental Rate. Security deposit starts at one month's rent and is based on credit.