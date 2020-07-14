All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08

15106 Pine Meadows Dr · (239) 738-8408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15106 Pine Meadows Dr, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$940

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
MORE PICTURES TO COME SOON! ....Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom unit with Water, Sewer and Trash Included. South Fort Myers Location. Quiet neighborhood. Laundry Facility on-site. This unit has wood like floors. No Carpet. Washer and Dryer Hookup in unit. Cute place to call home!

Lost Tree Village invites you to live life on your own terms. Lost Tree provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers. This unit is a one bedroom ready for move in. The complex has a laundry room, plenty of parking, many trees, and open green spaces.

$50 application fee per adult, $100 lease admin fee once approved. Background Check Required, No pets, No Evictions, and No Smoking. Monthly Net Household Income Must Be 2x the Rental Rate. Security deposit starts at one month's rent and is based on credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 have any available units?
15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 has a unit available for $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 have?
Some of 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 currently offering any rent specials?
15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 pet-friendly?
No, 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 offer parking?
Yes, 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 offers parking.
Does 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 have a pool?
No, 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 does not have a pool.
Does 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 have accessible units?
No, 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 does not have accessible units.
Does 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15106 Pine Meadows Drive-08?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
The Reef
10121 Shephard St
Three Oaks, FL 33967
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33908

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity